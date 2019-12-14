|
|
Mrs. Ruby Helen Cain Banner, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 12, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Banner was born Feb. 7, 1923, in Stokes County, the daughter of the late Sam and Martha Wilson Cain. Helen was employed by Henredon Furniture of Mount Airy prior to her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Rockford Street United Methodist Church, where she served as church secretary, children's Sunday school teacher, and president of the United Methodist Women's Society. Mrs. Banner was also a volunteer for numerous community activities, such as a "pink lady" for Northern Regional Hospital, Hospice of Surry County, and Meals on Wheels. Helen enjoyed her hobbies of needlework, crafts and cooking. As a "people person," she enjoyed the company of others. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, special aunt, good neighbor, friend to many, and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She is survived by a stepdaughter, Anne Wall of Mount Airy; two stepgrandchildren, Alyson Semones and Andrea Hansen; a sister-in-law, Margaret Cain of Mount Airy; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Banner was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Vestal, Otis Wimbish, and Stephen Scott Banner; a stepdaughter, Josephine Smith Banner; a stepson and his wife, Steve and Cindy Banner; and a brother, Sam Cain, Jr. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Philip Adams, the Rev. Harry Sherrill, and the Rev. Stewart R. Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in the Brim's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockford Street United Methodist Church, c/o Anne Wall, 408 Fulton Ave., Mount Airy, NC 27030; or a . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019