|
|
Mrs. Helen Artie Johnson Bowers, age 88, of Elkin, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on Nov. 4, 1930, to the late Joseph Early Johnson and the late Viola Martha Payne Johnson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Bowers; son Jason Bowers; sisters Lois Snow, Vergie Cave; and brothers Curtis, Calvin, Carville, Thomas, Marvin, and Carl Johnson. She was retired from Tultex, and a member of Gum Orchard Baptist Church. Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Janie Lee Bowers, of the home and Ruthie and David Brindle, of Elkin; two sons, Timothy and Pat Bowers of Elkin, Brian Bowers and Fiancée Ann Berrier of Elkin,; grandchildren Marsha and Jimmy Parker, Justin and Ashley Bowers, Ashley Bowers Queen and Billy Queen; great-grandchildren Aidan Parker, Addison Parker, Jacob Bowers, Asher Bowers, Hayden Queen, and Hailey Queen; sisters-in-law Betty Mae Johnson and Ila Layell. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday August 8, at Moody-Davis Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery. Rev. James Hobernicht, Rev. Ron Chamblin, and Brother Barry Martin will officiate the services. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of her service at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019