|
|
Mrs. Helen King Dollyhite, 61, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County to the late Arnold Morgan King and Joyce Combs King. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all that knew her. Mrs. Dollyhite was an IT Specialist at Forsyth Tech. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 42 years, Norris Dollyhite; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Catherine Dollyhite, and Matt and Courtney Dollyhite; three grandchildren, Reilly Dollyhite, Carson Dollyhite, and Lian Dollyhite; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Marilyn Edwards, Sherry and Chris Hill, and Jane and Timothy Hawks; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Paul King, and Mark and Michelle King; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dollyhite was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Grig and Vassie Dollyhite; a sister-in-law, Mary King; and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Edwards. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel at 1 p.m. with the Bro. Luke Bowman, and Rev. Timmy Hawks officiating. Burial will follow in the Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 11 – 1 p.m. Flowers will be accepted. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019