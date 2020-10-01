1/1
Helen Lyons
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Helen Sue Carpenter Lyons, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Lyons was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late George and Ethel Berrier Carpenter. Helen retired from Cross Creek Child Care Center and was a faithful member of Blue Hollow Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Lyons Belton; a son, Randy Lyons and his fiancée, Angel Ramey; her grandchildren, Drew and Jessica Belton, Eric and Ashley Belton, Katie Lyons and her fiancé, Anselmo Salazar, and Trey Lyons; her great-grandchildren, Jax Belton, Breccan Belton, and Lleyton Belton; and a sister, Ruth Evans. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lyons was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Randolph Lyons; a daughter, April Dawn Lyons; a son-in-law, James Edward "Jim" Belton; a brother, Kellock Carpenter; and a brother-in-law, Harold Evans. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. at Blue Hollow Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rickey Martin and the Rev. Phil Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in the Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care and compassion shown by the staff at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, P.O. Box 692, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Blue Hollow Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral
03:00 PM
Blue Hollow Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved