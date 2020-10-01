Mrs. Helen Sue Carpenter Lyons, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Lyons was born Oct. 9, 1939, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late George and Ethel Berrier Carpenter. Helen retired from Cross Creek Child Care Center and was a faithful member of Blue Hollow Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Lyons Belton; a son, Randy Lyons and his fiancée, Angel Ramey; her grandchildren, Drew and Jessica Belton, Eric and Ashley Belton, Katie Lyons and her fiancé, Anselmo Salazar, and Trey Lyons; her great-grandchildren, Jax Belton, Breccan Belton, and Lleyton Belton; and a sister, Ruth Evans. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lyons was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Randolph Lyons; a daughter, April Dawn Lyons; a son-in-law, James Edward "Jim" Belton; a brother, Kellock Carpenter; and a brother-in-law, Harold Evans. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 3 p.m. at Blue Hollow Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rickey Martin and the Rev. Phil Hawks officiating. Interment will follow in the Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the loving care and compassion shown by the staff at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, P.O. Box 692, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.