|
|
ARARAT, Va. — Mrs. Helen Marie Montgomery, age 91, of Ararat, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, at the SECU Hospice home in Yadkinville. She was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late John and Yvonne (Bernier) Levesque. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Montgomery. She was a long-time member of Raven Rock Wesleyan Church in Ararat. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are daughter, Linda Violette; sons, Gerald Violette Jr. and wife Audrey, Paul Violette; stepsons, Douglas Montgomery, Bruce Montgomery and wife Sheri; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Montgomery was preceded in death by son, Steven Violette; daughter, Judy Lou Montgomery; stepson, Glenn Montgomery; previous husband, Gerald P. Violette; sisters, Toni, Lou, Jane, Betty, Teri and brother Moe. Helen in her later years suffered from dementia in which her late husband Floyd was her greatest caregiver. In addition, the family would also like to thank and acknowledge her additional caregivers Penny, Ann and Hilda who helped her and Floyd and provided both a greater quality of life. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. in the Barnard Family Cemetery with services conducted by Rev. Nelson Parker. Following the service family will receive friends at the Raven Rock Wesleyan Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Helen's honor to the Barnard Family Cemetery Fund c/o Sylvia Large. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020