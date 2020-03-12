|
Helen Maxine Hines Spane, 98, of Mount Airy, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her savior March 11, 2020, at her home. She was born in Mount Airy on April 14, 1921, to the late Clarence Frank Hines and the late Ima Lee Cassell Hines. Helen was retired from Quality Mills, where she was employed for many years. She was a member of Grace Moravian Church and her beloved John Walker Sunday School Class. Helen graduated from Mount Airy High School and attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Although Helen insisted that her children all learn to swim and learn water safety, she could not swim herself. When she retired at age 65, she took swim lessons at Reeves Community Center. She not only learned how to swim but also how to dive off the diving board. Surviving are a daughter Linda S. (Gary) Kniskern; a son, John T. Spane; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Kelly) Epperson, Scott (Andrea) Kniskern, Lisa (Damian) Brown, Candace Hazelwood, Alex Spane and Helen Elizabeth Spane; 11 great -grandchildren; a brother, Clarence Hines; and a daughter-in-law, Sue Spane; many nieces and nephews, friends, and her special Sunday School Class, the John Walker Class. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Gail Spane Sr.; a sister, Mildred Hines Kemper; a brother Robert Hines; and a son, Gail Spane Jr. The family would like to express their thanks and love to Helen's caregivers, Carolyn Hooks, Faye Ayers and Barbara Shelton, whom she loved dearly as well as her Hospice caregivers. A memorial service will be heled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC, 27030 or John Walker Sunday School Class Scholarship Fund, c/o Grace Moravian Church, 1401 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC. 27030. Moody Funeral Services is serving the Spane family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020