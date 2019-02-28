Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Rawley Taylor, 97, formally of Mount Airy for many years. She transcended her earthly body to go home to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2019. She was a true servant who was committed to the Sandy Level Community. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 619 S. South St., Mount Airy, at 11 a.m. Elder Floyd Dodson will be the eulogist, and burial will follow in the Frances Memorial Chapel Cemetery, Pinnacle. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Spencer Funeral Directors are in charge of all services and arrangements.