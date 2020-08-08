Helen Watson

Mrs. Helen Sue Hawks Watson, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Watson was born March 25, 1934, in Surry County, the older of two children born to the late Olen and Sadie Odell Hawks. Helen worked as the manager at Food Town on Highway 89 at Toast for many years. She later retired as a secretary at Gardner and Gardner Attorneys-at-Law. Helen was a Christian and a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. She served faithfully with a servant's heart and was a dedicated member of The Sanctuary Choir. She is survived by a goddaughter, Marguerite Newman Burcham of Lowgap; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, John Martin "J.M." Watson; a brother, Wilbur Hawks; and a goddaughter, Ginger Newman Utley. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a service of worship and celebration of Helen's life will be held Sunday, August 9, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Alex L. Martin officiating. A service of committal will be held Monday, August 10, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects at Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday from 2:30 until 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.