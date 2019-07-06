Mr. Henry Allan Brintle, 77, of Mount Airy, left his earthly home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, and his soul went on to heaven to be with his heavenly Father, joining family and friends forever. Henry was a great son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle and a great friend and neighbor, who loved the beauty of the earth and did a lot of work to keep the beauty around him. Henry was born Sept. 26, 1941, in Surry County, to the late Roy Benton Brintle Sr. and Ruby Mae Kidd Brintle of White Plains. He graduated from White Plains High School in 1959. He was great in sports, especially in basketball. Kenny Kallam once stated, "Henry was the only person he knew who could make foul shots with his eyes closed." Henry married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Venable, in 1960. From that marriage, they had three beautiful daughters, Lisa B. Handy (Harvey "Herb"), Laura L. Brintle, and Lyn B. Lyman. Other survivors include his grandchildren, Danny J. Lyons (Kim), Justin A. Handy (Uzma), Lindsay L. Boyan, and Walter Reginald "Reggie" Lyman IV; three great-grandsons, Brett Lyons, Micah Lyons, and Luke Lyons; a brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Kathy Brintle; his nephews, David Brintle (Deborah) and family, Eric Brintle (Bethany) and family, Jeff Venable (Lisa), and Dan Sawyers; and lots of Brintle, Kidd, Simpson, and Venable cousins. Henry is also survived by longtime, special friends (from dating days until now), Lee Roy and Minerva Hicks. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brintle was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Jane Brintle; a brother, Roy Benton "Benny" Brintle Jr.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wade Bowman Venable Sr. and Myrtle Simpson Venable; a brother-in-law, Wade Bowman Venable Jr.; a sister-in-law, Rachel Calloway Brintle; and a son-in-law, Walter Reginald Lyman III. Mr. Brintle was a certified welder and pipe fitter, starting in the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock in Newport News, Virginia. Henry helped build aircraft carriers and submarines and made repairs when ships came into dock during the Vietnam War. He worked there a total of ten years. Henry and Peggy decided to move their family back to a slower pace of life in White Plains, where they built a home. He went to work for Duke Power at Belews Creek Operations for three years until the facility was completed. Henry then went to work for Air Condition Corporation in Greensboro, traveling the United States until he retired in 1989. A service of worship and celebration of Henry's life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at White Plains Friends Meeting, with the Rev. Trent Lyons officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Hutchens-Venable Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3 until 4 p.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by his caregivers, including Crystal Alley, Sam Bailey, Kirsten Doby, and Yvonne Johnson; the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care; and EMS assistants. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the White Plains Friends Meeting Cemetery Fund, ATTN: John Moseley, 849 Old Highway 601, Mount Airy, NC 27030; the Hutchens-Venable Cemetery Fund, c/o Lu Ann V. Browne, 929 Siloam Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the of North Carolina, 933 Louise Avenue, Suite 101B, Charlotte, NC 28204. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Brintle family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.