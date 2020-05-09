Mr. Henry Luther (Sonny) Coe, 83, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on Jan. 15, 1937, in Surry County, to Henry Benton Coe and Geneva Lily Thomas Coe. He was a US Army veteran and a 32 Degree Mason. He worked for Pike Electric in Mount Airy for 20 years and retired after 26 years of service in electrical transmission with the City of High Point. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Parker; and a great-grandson, Vincent Puckett. On June 15, 1957, he married Carol Jean Hiatt, who survives of the home; also surviving are his daughters, Rene Marion and husband Bryan of Mount Airy, Jinx Wood and husband Tom of High Point, Ginger Coe of Thomasville, April Owens and husband Laurin of Thomasville, and Ryvonda "Cricket" Haley and husband Robert of Bassett, Virginia; sisters, Judith Bailey and husband Brack of Advance and Sandra Nichols and husband Philip of Mount Airy; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, John Parker of Wichita, Kansas. A private family graveside service with Masonic Rites will be held on Monday, May 11, at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mount Airy with Elder John Bradley and Elder Gary Smith officiating. No formal visitation will be held. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Lisa Marie, Margaret, Kaylan, Kelsey, Chaplain Tom and the entire staff of Medi Home Health & Hospice for their loving care. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.