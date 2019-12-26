|
|
Mr. Henry Greene Harbour, 72, of Mount Airy passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Harbour was born in Surry County on March 15, 1947, to the late Floyd Norman and Mellie Cox Harbour. He retired from Lee Mills Construction as a finish carpenter and attended Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Harbour proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. As a racing pigeon enthusiast, Mr. Harbour enjoyed the friendships of the fellow members of the Mount Airy Racing Pigeon Club. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith Harbour; a daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Roger Bedsaul; beloved granddaughters, Sydney Bedsaul, and Abby Bedsaul; a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael McHone and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Smith. In addition to his parents, Mr. Harbour was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Harbour. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019