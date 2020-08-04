1/
Herbert Allen
Herbert Grady Allen, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hillsville, Virginia, Saturday, August 1, after a courageous battle of cancer. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia on April 8, 1946, to the late Taylor and Ella Mae Allen. Herbert retired from Pine State Knitwear after many years of service. Herbert was an avid book collector and enjoyed time on the walking trail as he diligently walked six to ten miles each day, meeting and making friends. He was a loving brother, uncle, and dear friend. Herbert will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Margaret Graves and Laura Harold; a brother-in-law, Wade Hudson; 19 nieces and nephews; and 39 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Cook and Magalene Hudson; a brother, Sidney Allen; two brothers-in-law, George Graves and L.K. Harold; and two nephews, Dennis Harold and Perry Allen. Due to the current health concerns a private memorial service will be held at the Allen-Harrold Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



