Mr. Herbert Hoover Joyce, "The Bee Man," 91, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Joyce was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Surry County, one of 12 children born to the late William Vester and Ida Mae Inman Joyce. Herbert proudly served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was an active member of the and the local American Legion. Mr. Joyce is survived by his wife, Lillie Mae Thomason Joyce; daughters and sons-in-law, Annette Peterson, Judy and Cavin Martin, Janice and Gabriel Mills; grandchildren, Amber Jones, Julius Mills, and Tyler Joyce; brother and sister-in-law, Delmar, and Sue Joyce daughter-in-law, Debbie Joyce; brother–in-law, Paul Beasley. In addition to his parents Mr. Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Gary "Doug" Joyce; sisters, Rachel Jennings, Gladys Potts, Vernell Beasley; brothers, Raymond Joyce, Robert Joyce, Roy Vester Joyce, Albert Joyce and Harvey Joyce. A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pete King officiating. Burial will follow in Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019