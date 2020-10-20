WINSTON-SALEM — Herbert Marion Reynolds, 91, of Winston-Salem passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born in Patrick County on Dec. 1, 1928, son of Roy J. Reynolds and Hattie Clement Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds retired from RJ Reynolds, and was a member of Oak Summit Community Church. Mr. Reynolds proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Lona F Reynolds; four sisters, Mattie R. Brown, Delma R. Clay, Nelmer R. Rickman, Frances R. Sykes; also three brothers, Jarvis Reynolds, Robert J. Reynolds, and Howard L. Reynolds. All services will be private. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.