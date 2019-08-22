|
|
ARARAT — Hermetta Charlotte Hersey Armiger, 71, of Ararat, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 4, 1947, to Everett Quinton and Mollie Ettamae Collins Hersey. Mrs. Armiger spent 68 years in Maryland and four years in North Carolina. She was a volunteer at Calvert County Fairgrounds, she loved to play bingo, and loved to put puzzles together. Mrs. Armiger loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jerry Richard Lawson. Surviving are her husband, Roger L. Armiger Sr.; her children Everett (Heather) Armiger, Hermetta Ann (Bobby) Gibson, Charlotte Ettamae (Eric) Viland, and Roger L. (Liz) Armiger Jr.; two brothers, Everett Lee Hersey and Ricky Hersey; grandchildren Angela Neale, Melissa Campbell, Roger Armiger III, Kayla and Eric Viland, Gracesyn and Kinleigh Armiger, Kyran and Jaimi Gibson; great-grandchildren Terrell, Marissa, and Joshua Neale, and Caden and Logan Campbell. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 3 p.m. at Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Stephen Evans officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Gentry Family Funeral Service is serving the Armiger family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneral service.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019