Hobert Baird Johnson, 89, of Hillsville,Virginia, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on April 18, 1930, he faithfully served the Lord as a minister at Shoals Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church in North Carolina, Hillcrest Baptist Church in Virginia, and Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church and Oakdale Baptist Church in South Carolina. Survivors include three children, Steve Johnson of Hope Mills, Samuel Johnson (Teresa) of Sumter, South Carolina, and Susan Beamer (Moir) of Hillsville; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Pauline "Polly" Seal Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson; and his parents, Louis and Annie Goard Johnson. A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Rev. Neal Hawks officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.