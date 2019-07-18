Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hobart Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hobart Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hobart Johnson Obituary

Hobert Baird Johnson, 89, of Hillsville,Virginia, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on April 18, 1930, he faithfully served the Lord as a minister at Shoals Baptist Church and New Hope Baptist Church in North Carolina, Hillcrest Baptist Church in Virginia, and Sweetwater Branch Baptist Church and Oakdale Baptist Church in South Carolina. Survivors include three children, Steve Johnson of Hope Mills, Samuel Johnson (Teresa) of Sumter, South Carolina, and Susan Beamer (Moir) of Hillsville; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Pauline "Polly" Seal Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Johnson; and his parents, Louis and Annie Goard Johnson. A graveside service with burial following will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at Webb-Skyview Cemetery with Rev. Neal Hawks officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.