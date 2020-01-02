|
|
DOBSON — Mr. Homer Harold White, age 89, of Dobson, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. He was born in Surry County on Oct. 22, 1930. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Central View Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020