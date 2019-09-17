|
LOWGAP — Mr. Herbert Hoover Gentry, 91, of Lowgap, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home. Mr. Gentry was born May 24, 1928, in Surry County, the son of the late Anderson Hampton and Callie Goodson Gentry. Most people only knew him as the man who would help them however he could, but throughout his life he had many careers. He humbly served as a paratrooper in the United States Army near the end of World War II. Then Hoover went to chef school, lived in Chicago where he earned an accounting degree, and moved to Florida where he worked at Cape Kennedy during the wondrous years of the astronauts going to the moon. One of his prized possessions was a letter from John Glenn thanking him for his help. He remained a proud member of the "Rickety Rocketeers," a group of former employees of the Cape. After leaving Florida, he moved back to Lowgap, where he became the owner of a poultry farm, owned a café, was a handyman, and retired from being a contract plumber. A lot of people got the opportunity to know him throughout his life, especially anyone who visited the bowling lanes. He was an avid bowler who won many bowling trophies with his bowling teams throughout the years. He will be missed by many, including his daughter, Cathy Gentry; his son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Robin Gentry; three grandchildren, Kevin, Nick, and Hailey; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his friends throughout the community. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gentry was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Frances O'Neil Bobbitt Gentry; three sisters, Viola Lowe, Ethel Rector, and Dorothy Wilson; and a half-brother, Wiley Gentry. His request for no viewing or funeral service will be honored. Burial will take place in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Lowgap. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019