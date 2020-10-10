1/
Howard Watson
Mr. Howard Paul Watson, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Watauga County on March 7, 1932, to the late Spencer and Mamie Wallace Watson. Mr. Watson was owner/operator of Watson Drywall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Tammy Watson, Shane and Christie Watson; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheryl and Dwayne Thomas, Angie and Darryl Roberson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Buddy Greene; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronda and Cathy Watson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Lilly Ruth Watson; and several sisters and brothers. There will not be any services at the funeral home; Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
