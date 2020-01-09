Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Hurley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hurley Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hurley Jones Obituary

Mr. Hurley Gray Jones, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday morning Jan. 8, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. He was born in Surry County on Sept. 12, 1937, to the late Robert Ray and Sally Evelyn Hull Jones. Mr. Jones was owner of Hurley Jones Hardwoods, and a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lawson Jones; daughters and son-in-law, Melinda Jones, Tina Jones (Barry Anderson), and Sheila and Tony Myers; a son, Reid Jones; grandchildren and spouses, Bobby Jones Jr.(Dixie Edwards), Daniel Jones, Cory Jones (Amy), JT Slate, Morgan Shadrick (Austin Leftwich), Ashley Simmons (Kenny), Amber Harris (Justin Stanley); twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two on the way; a sister, Shirley Faye Myers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Ray Jones; and a grandson, Mason Avery Mitchell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hurley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -