Mr. Hurley Gray Jones, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday morning Jan. 8, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. He was born in Surry County on Sept. 12, 1937, to the late Robert Ray and Sally Evelyn Hull Jones. Mr. Jones was owner of Hurley Jones Hardwoods, and a member of Blue Ridge Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lawson Jones; daughters and son-in-law, Melinda Jones, Tina Jones (Barry Anderson), and Sheila and Tony Myers; a son, Reid Jones; grandchildren and spouses, Bobby Jones Jr.(Dixie Edwards), Daniel Jones, Cory Jones (Amy), JT Slate, Morgan Shadrick (Austin Leftwich), Ashley Simmons (Kenny), Amber Harris (Justin Stanley); twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two on the way; a sister, Shirley Faye Myers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jones was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Ray Jones; and a grandson, Mason Avery Mitchell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020