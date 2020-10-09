ARARAT, Va. — Mrs. Icy Thelma Boyd Gwyn, 100, of Ararat, VA, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2020. She was born in Carroll County to the late Roy and Rose McMillian Boyd. She was an active member of Willow Hill Moravian Church. Mrs. Gwyn is survived by a daughter, Pasty Gwyn Stanley; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Wendie Gwyn and Steve Gwyn; a daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Gwyn; four grandsons, Rodney Gwyn (special grandson and caregiver), and Jonathan and Melanie Gwyn, David and Heather Gwyn, and Todd and Keshia Gwyn; three granddaughters, Gwyndoyln and Troy Imler, Dr. Jennifer Stanley, and Shelley and Scottey Mounce; eleven great-grandchildren, one special great-great-grandson, Braxton Wade Gwyn; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gwyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Gwyn; two sons, infant Lynwood Gwyn, and R. Wade Gwyn; one son-in-law, Barry Stanley; four sisters, Nettie Boyd Gwyn, Beulah Boyd Smith, Lena Boyd Hiatt, Margie (Red) Boyd Dawson; and by one brother, Posey Boyd. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at Willow Hill Moravian Church with Pastor Chuck Harmon and Rev. Rayton Puckett officiating. Burial will follow in the Gwyn Family Cemetery. Mrs. Gwyn will lie-in-state at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Saturday, Oct. 10. There will not be any formal visitation for Mrs. Gwyn. Family has requested no food and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Hill Moravian Church c/o Debra Haynes, Treasurer, P.O. Box 474, Cana, VA 24317. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Gwyn family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.