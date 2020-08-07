Icy Faye Goad Slate, 82, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Wednesday, August 5, at 10:47 a.m. with her husband, Billie, of nearly 64 years at her bedside as he promised. Just as Our Heavenly Father loves each of us unconditionally, so was the love Faye shared with her husband, Billie, of nearly 64 years. When Billie, who served in the USAF, was deployed, Faye often took on the dual role of Mother and Father, without complaining. She was always grateful when he returned to her and their family. Faye's family was her purpose! The love she shared with Billie lives on as her legacy in their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her life exemplified the following Bible verse: Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly; and does not seek its own, is not provoked and does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things love never fails. 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. Faye is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Billie Douglas Slate, children: Douglas Wayne Slate (Susan Cole Slate), Daniel William Slate (Nancy Caudle Slate), Dean Wyatt Slate (Carolyn Yvonne Slate), Nancy Faye Slate Tuttle, grandchildren: Daryl Wayne Slate (Shannon Ramey Slate), Dustin Edward Slate, Crystal Michelle Slate Johnson (Art Johnson), Jason Daniel Slate, Lillie Kathryn Slate, Benjamin Alexander Slate, Addie Caroline Slate, Parker Ryan Tuttle (Ashleigh Moser Tuttle), Kayla Morgan Tuttle (Steven Paige), great-grandchildren: Adam Slate, William Johnson, Elise Johnson, Cole Johnson, Ryleigh Tuttle, Easton Paige, sister: Ima Lois Goad Sumner, niece: Karen Wynette Sumner Jackson (Odell Jackson), great nephew: Seth Jackson. Faye was preceded in death by her parents: Elbert Goad and Pearlie Mae Horton Goad, and a brother Obie Eldon Goad. The family will honor her wishes, there will be no formal visitation or funeral services. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the medical staff that cared for her at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of floral arrangements the family asks that memorials be made to the charity of your choice in Loving Memory of Faye Slate. Acknowledgements can be sent to Billie Slate, 339 Slate Farm Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.