Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Indian Grove Family Cemetery
Ida Jones


1936 - 2020
Ida Jones Obituary

Mrs. Ida Bell Pack Jones, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Twelve Oakes Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on May 3, 1936, to the late Elijah and Elsie Pack. Mrs. Jones was a farmer and a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and Mike Thomas, Rachel and Mickey Thomas; sons and daughter-in-law, Junior Jones, Ronnie and Janie Jones, and Donnie Jones; 13 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Joann Pack; brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy Columbus Pack, Lloyd Gene and Barbara Ann Pack; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Creed Allen Jones; a daughter, Dorothy Jones; a sister, Kathleen Epperson; a brother Aldie "Buck" Pack. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Eugene Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow in Indian Grove Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to thank the daytime staff at Twelve Oaks for the love and care given to Ida during her stay there. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
