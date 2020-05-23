Ike Bryant
Isaac Calvin "Ike" Bryant, 89, a longtime resident of High Point, passed away Thursday night, May 21, 2020, at WFBH High Point Medical Center, after a brief illness. His passing leaves cherished memories with his friends and family. Private arrangements are being handled by Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
