Mrs. Ila Mae Needham George, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. George was born August 10, 1933, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Conard and Emma Needham. She retired from Mount Airy City Schools and was a member of the Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Robyn George; two grandchildren, Emily Goins and her husband, Levi, and Brooks George and his wife, Abby; five great-grandchildren, Brison Reid George, Braylen Brooks George, Maizey Mae Goins, Junah Wade Goins, and Elijah Jefferson George; a sister, Janie Stephens; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Bill and Sylvia Needham and Joyce Needham; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. George was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Brooks George; her daughter, Judy Carol George; a sister, Mary Stephens; two brothers, Joe Needham and Bobby Needham; a sister-in-law, Judy Needham; and two brothers-in-law, Dossie Stephens and Ray Stephens. She was very grateful for her special friends of the family, Sandy George, Ann Gore, and Pat Collins. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Richard Loman officiating. Interment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
