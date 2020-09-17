Ilene Pruitt Boyles — May 31, 1935 – September 16, 2020. After a lengthy illness, Ilene Pruitt Boyles went to her heavenly home Wednesday, 9/16. In the midst of our great sorrow, we rejoice because we know she is with her Lord and Savior. Mom fought the good fight while living at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation. Since March, her family and friends have loved her via FaceTime, daily phone calls and window meetings. Her faith was on display and even when she was confined to her room, she kept her "light" shining. Ilene grew up in Mount Airy, the daughter of William and Geneva Pruitt, along with her brothers Hansel, Wayne, Hugh, and sister, Husie. She went to Mount Airy High School and after graduating met the love of her life while she was attending college. She married William "Grey" Boyles and supported his coaching and teaching career in North Carolina and Florida while raising three daughters. Ilene taught school during her marriage but her primary role in life was being a "mother hen" to her "little family" as she called us. Ilene enjoyed simple pleasures such as working in her vegetable and flower gardens, eating tomato sandwiches and spending time on the beach. She also loved watching football, basketball and golf with our dad. After the passing of her beloved husband in 2014, Ilene kept busy with activities at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy, gardening, family time and watching "Jeopardy" in the evening. After moving to Trinity Elms, Ilene continued to put others' needs above her own, spending her days talking to family and friends, sending cards, praying and reading her Bible. She desired to bless and encourage the people in her life. Ilene is survived by her children: Lynne Boyles Brandon; Michelle Boyles Sahol (Jeff), and Jenni Boyles Holt. Her beloved grandchildren are: Capt. Andrew Sahol (Katie), Emma Sahol Lingle (Frank), Bryan Sahol, Megan Holt, Joel Holt and Julia Holt. The family is forever grateful to Dr. Auffinger, the staff and caregivers at Trinity Elms Rehab who lovingly cared for mom during these past two years. A funeral service will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Sunday, 9/20, at 3 p.m. A graveside service will follow afterwards at Skyline Memory Gardens with outdoor visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.