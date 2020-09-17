1/1
Ilene Boyles
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ilene Pruitt Boyles — May 31, 1935 – September 16, 2020. After a lengthy illness, Ilene Pruitt Boyles went to her heavenly home Wednesday, 9/16. In the midst of our great sorrow, we rejoice because we know she is with her Lord and Savior. Mom fought the good fight while living at Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation. Since March, her family and friends have loved her via FaceTime, daily phone calls and window meetings. Her faith was on display and even when she was confined to her room, she kept her "light" shining. Ilene grew up in Mount Airy, the daughter of William and Geneva Pruitt, along with her brothers Hansel, Wayne, Hugh, and sister, Husie. She went to Mount Airy High School and after graduating met the love of her life while she was attending college. She married William "Grey" Boyles and supported his coaching and teaching career in North Carolina and Florida while raising three daughters. Ilene taught school during her marriage but her primary role in life was being a "mother hen" to her "little family" as she called us. Ilene enjoyed simple pleasures such as working in her vegetable and flower gardens, eating tomato sandwiches and spending time on the beach. She also loved watching football, basketball and golf with our dad. After the passing of her beloved husband in 2014, Ilene kept busy with activities at First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy, gardening, family time and watching "Jeopardy" in the evening. After moving to Trinity Elms, Ilene continued to put others' needs above her own, spending her days talking to family and friends, sending cards, praying and reading her Bible. She desired to bless and encourage the people in her life. Ilene is survived by her children: Lynne Boyles Brandon; Michelle Boyles Sahol (Jeff), and Jenni Boyles Holt. Her beloved grandchildren are: Capt. Andrew Sahol (Katie), Emma Sahol Lingle (Frank), Bryan Sahol, Megan Holt, Joel Holt and Julia Holt. The family is forever grateful to Dr. Auffinger, the staff and caregivers at Trinity Elms Rehab who lovingly cared for mom during these past two years. A funeral service will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Sunday, 9/20, at 3 p.m. A graveside service will follow afterwards at Skyline Memory Gardens with outdoor visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Elms Health and Rehabilitation, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved