Ima Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ima Johnson


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ima Johnson Obituary

Mrs. Ima Lee Lowe Johnson, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away early Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Johnson was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Surry County, the daughter of Loyal Raybon and Rose Emma Crouse Lowe. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Joseph Johnson of the home; two daughters and a son-in-law, Shirley Ann Baker of Ronda and Deborah Kay and Anthony Lee Haynes of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Joann and Michael Hohl, Justin and Allyson Williams, and James Lineback; her great-grandchildren, Gabriel Hohl and Sutton Williams; two sisters, Foye Lee Cockerham of King and Ida Lee Holt of Mount Airy; a brother, Foster Lee "Buck" Lowe of Mount Airy; and a special friend, Sallie Jean Beverly. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anita Kay Hamlin; and a half-brother, Thurmond Lowe. No formal visitation or memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is in charge of the cremation and serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
