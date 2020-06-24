Imogene McKinnon

Imogene Frances Hackler McKinnon, age 88, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 23, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia, on Nov. 11, 1931, to the late Arthur Omen Hackler and Ethel Mettye Funk Hackler. She was a hairdresser at Royal Hair Center for many years. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda and Reggie Johnson, and Brenda Billups; three grandchildren, Jason and Jennifer Easter, Chris Billups and Tracie Spence, and Shelley and Mike Nichols; 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah Johnson, Abigail Johnson, Logan Billups, Natalie Billups, Haley Billups, Everett Easter, Caleb Easter, Zach Denny, Patrick Nichols, and Ian Nichols; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McKinnon was preceded in death by her husband, Earlie Stuart McKinnon; a granddaughter, Shannon Easter; two sisters and four brothers; and by a son-in-law, Buzz Billups. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held in the Moody Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, June 26, at 1 p.m. with Mr. Jason Easter officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 p.m.– 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.