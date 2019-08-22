|
Inez Paisley Cassell Hutson, 84, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on Thursday, August 22. She was born in Surry County to Sam and Luna Atkins Cassell on May 31, 1935. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be surely missed. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her adoring husband of 65 years, Donald Preston Hutson; two sons, Ray (Geraldine) Hutson, Ricky (Phyllis) Hutson; three daughters, Libby (Jerry) Payne, Kathy Lynn (Gilmer) Gammons, Shirley Hall; a special nephew, Dale Tolbert; six sisters, Lena Tuttle, Alene Cockerham, Shelby Sawyers, Jewel Hutson, Lavern Bruner, Wanda Atkins; three brothers, Mac Cassell, Wayne Cassell, and Charles Cassell. Fifteen grandchildren and their spouses are left to lovingly remember her; Jodie Gammons, Jamie Gammons, Kevin Hall, Chad Hall, Teresa (Shawn) Moser, Tracie (Chris) Pipinos, Amy (Clinton) Quesinberry, Mandy (Mike) Hall, Tiffany (Jeremy) Burris, Joe (Sarah) Hutson, Kathy (Derick) Sanderson, and Christopher (Melissa) Marion, Wendy (Shane) Wright, Gray (Darcy) Wallace and William (Lisa) Wallace; 28 great-grandchildren, Daniel Moser, Bailey Moser, Jonathan Pipinos, Justin Pipinos, Coey Pipinos, CJ Quesinberry, Brooke Quesinberry, Jordan Quesinberry, Jackie Hall, Preston Hall, Bethanee Hall, Bentley Burris, Bella Burris, Briella Burris, Shelby Gammons, Carley Bryant, Connely Hutson, Sam Hutson, Penelope Hutson, Derick Sanderson Jr., Triston Sanderson, Nathaniel Sanderson, Zachary Wallace, Samantha Wallace, Nicholas Wallace, Hannah Wallace, Eli Payne, and Jesse Outlaw; and two great-great-grandchildren, Alora Pipinos and Emmett Pipinos. Mrs. Hutson is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Luna Atkins Cassell; brother Junior Cassell; two sisters, Mildred Sawyers and Earnestine Venable; a grandson, Chris Gammons; and a son-in-law, Ronald Hall. Visitation will be held, Friday, August 23, from 6 -8 p.m. at Blackwater Community Church and the funeral service will be held, Saturday, August 24, at 2 p.m. at Blackwater Community Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Pastors Ray Hutson, Frank Danley, and Ted Crotts will be officiating. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice for their loving support and care. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.