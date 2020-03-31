Home

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
View Map
Irene Payne Obituary

LANCASTER — Mrs. Irene Ruth Sutphin Payne, 88, of Lancaster, widow of James Teddy Payne, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Laural, Virginia, a daughter of the late Ewell Lee Sutphin and Lubenda Eula Bowman Sutphin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and friends. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Payne will be held Friday, April 3, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Birchfield officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park. Mrs. Payne is survived by a son, James Michael Payne of Westville; a daughter, Patricia Lynne Canup of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Melissa Payne, Rebecca Payne, Jessica Watts, and Stuart Knight; and four great-grandchildren, Alex Valdivia, Eric Valdivia, Kevin Sanchez and Addi Campos. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Warren Dale Payne; a daughter, Juanita Gail Payne Watts; two grandchildren, Brian Payne and James R. Knight Jr.; a sister, Beulah Athylene Sutphin-Hatcher; and a brother, Curtiss Hoover Sutphin. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at their home. Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Payne.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
