Iris Ann Phillips Hagwood, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born April 9, 1936, to Luther Emerson and Rose-Ada Broadwell Phillips. Iris is survived by her children, Ray (Bud) Hagwood Jr. and wife Misty, Tim Hagwood, Ann Hagwood Slate and husband Shane; sister, Jean Phillips McLeod; sister-in-law Barbee Phillips; granddaughters Sarah Hagwood Day and husband Grant, Abigail Hagwood, Haley Hagwood, and great-grandson Mason Day. Preceding Mrs. Hagwood in death are both parents; husband Ray Gordon Hagwood Sr; a son and daughter-in-law, Henry (Sonny) and Renee Hagwood; two sisters, Ruby Phillips Honeycutt and Gay Phillips Creech; and six brothers, Bobby Phillips, Edison Phillips, Eldridge Phillips, Harold Phillips, Linwood Phillips, and Ray Phillips. Iris was a 1956 graduate of the Rex Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as a registered nurse for 16 years. After that time she enjoyed a lifetime of being a mother and homemaker, and helping her husband run Ray's Pharmacy in Dobson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Mrs. Hagwood's memory to a children's charity or animal charity of your choice. A private graveside service is planned by the family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Respecting the current limitations resulting from COVID-19, the family is requesting those wishing to pay their respects do so online or via phone, and join the family in person for the memorial service when it is held. Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson is serving the Hagwood family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com