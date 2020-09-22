Ivan Leon Beck Sr., age 73, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Thursday, Sept. 17. He was born in Surry County on July 30, 1947, to the late George Washington Beck and the late Ida Frances Ardner Bowman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lessie Lou Dixon Beck, one grand baby and one great-grand baby in heaven; two sisters, and six brothers. Surviving are his two daughters and sons-in-law, Ann and Beaver Stanley, Pansy and Mike Harrell; two sons and daughter-in-law, Lee and Tina Beck, Billy Beck and Trudy, Avery Beck and Sabrina; 10 grandchildren, Courtney Leftwich, Jodie Stanley, Deandra Stanley, Andrew Danley, Natnat Harrell, Isaiah Harrell, Michael Harrell, Titus Harrell, Elysabeth Beck, Addylane Beck; two sisters and brother-in-law, Rachel and Johnny Stanley, Eva Bowman; one brother, Raymond Beck. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home, with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Beck Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of his service at 2 p.m. Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Beck family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com