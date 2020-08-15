1/
Jack Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DOBSON — Jack Benny Barber, 72, of Dobson, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born March 3, 1948, the son of Grover and Treva Lyons Barber. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his adoring wife of 48 years, Rebecca "Becky" Edwards Barber; a son and daughter-in-law, Tracy (Jamie) Barber; a daughter, Angela Barber; two grandchildren, Channin (Jessica) Adams, Owen Cunningham; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Frankie (Irvin) Odum, Wanda Lineberry, Jean (James) Macemore, and Paul Atkins. Mr. Barber was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Artis Barber; and a sister, Kathleen Barber Atkins. A hard-working man, he built and ran a very successful roofing business for decades. He enjoyed adventure and played hard: fishing, horse-back riding, and four-wheeling. He treasured time with his family and though gone, will never be forgotten! A funeral service will be held at Copeland Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. Mr. Barber will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service, at the church. The Rev. Darrell Vestal will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests those attending please wear masks and practice social distancing to aid in prevention of spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barber family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Copeland Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Copeland Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved