Jack Barber

DOBSON — Jack Benny Barber, 72, of Dobson, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. He was born March 3, 1948, the son of Grover and Treva Lyons Barber. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his adoring wife of 48 years, Rebecca "Becky" Edwards Barber; a son and daughter-in-law, Tracy (Jamie) Barber; a daughter, Angela Barber; two grandchildren, Channin (Jessica) Adams, Owen Cunningham; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Frankie (Irvin) Odum, Wanda Lineberry, Jean (James) Macemore, and Paul Atkins. Mr. Barber was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Artis Barber; and a sister, Kathleen Barber Atkins. A hard-working man, he built and ran a very successful roofing business for decades. He enjoyed adventure and played hard: fishing, horse-back riding, and four-wheeling. He treasured time with his family and though gone, will never be forgotten! A funeral service will be held at Copeland Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. Mr. Barber will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service, at the church. The Rev. Darrell Vestal will be officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests those attending please wear masks and practice social distancing to aid in prevention of spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Barber family.