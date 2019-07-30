Home

More Obituaries for Jack Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Childress

Jack Childress Obituary

Mr. Jack Davis Childress, 82, of Mount Airy, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Childress was born April 13, 1937, to the late Robert Summerfield and Beatrice Bowman Childress. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 31, at 2 p.m. at Oakdale Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Brannock officiating. Military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard Post 2019 and Post 9436 of Pilot Mountain. There will be no formal visitation at Moody Funeral Service.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 30 to July 31, 2019
