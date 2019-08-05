|
|
Mr. Jack Haymore, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away at Surry Community Health and Rehab Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Surry County, June 28, 1927, to the late Frank and Lula Johnson Haymore. Mr. Haymore was a kind, gentle man. He was a farmer and painter for many years before working for Surry County Waste Management. Mr. Haymore will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Bertha Marshall Young Haymore; his daughters and sons-in-law, Joanna Haymore and David Cook and Linda and Gary Easter; step-children and spouses, Kathy Barnett, Carolyn Hayden, Dale and Junior Draughn, Elaine and Richard Smith, Mitchell Young, and Rachel Young; grandchildren and spouses, Melissa Venable, Israel and Vickie Easter, India and Russ Lambert, Ingrid and Nathan Hodges and Ingle Easter Parker; 12 step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and two special nieces, Brenda Quesinberry and Frankie Cox. In addition to his parents, Mr. Haymore was preceded in death by his first wife, Nina Forrest Haymore; an infant son; a sister, Versie Gammons; and a brother, Abbie Haymore. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Indian Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Israel Easter officiating. Burial will follow in the Indian Grove Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Surry Community Health and Rehab for their kindness and compassion during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019