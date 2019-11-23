|
On Nov. 15, 2019 Edwin Holt Moore Jr. passed away at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Known to friends as Jack, he was born in Burlington on Feb. 6, 1935, the son of Edwin Holt Moore and Elizabeth Payne Moore. After graduating from Williams High School in Burlington, Jack graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Jack served in the U.S. Army and spent years working in Textiles and investments. He especially enjoyed overseeing his family rental properties in Burlington throughout his life. Always a pleasure to have in one's company, Jack was known for his contagious humor and exceptional quick wit. Ever the kind optimist, he will be missed. Jack is survived by his wife Julie; children Edwin Holt Moore III of Lumberton, Courtney Moore Lamb and husband Tony, and grandchildren William and Jackson Lamb of Dunwoody, Georgia. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Christie and Glen Owen Sr. of Augusta, Georgia, and their children and grandchildren. Jack is survived by the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of his late sister, Joan Moore Woltz, and his late brother-in-law, Howard Woltz. Jack's family wishes to thank the Hospice and Ridgecrest Assisted Living caregivers for their excellent compassion and care. The family will hold a private graveside service. Friends who wish to join the family in celebrating Jack's life are invited to visit the family home on Tuesday, Nov. 26 between the hours of 2 to 5 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated, given to Central United Methodist Church, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy, NC 27030; Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the . Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
