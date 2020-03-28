Home

Mr. Jack Lee Timmons, 80, of Mount Airy went home to be with his heavenly father on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Alexander County on Jan. 29, 1940, to the late Elmer Columbus and Mary Lou Gunnell Timmons. Mr. Timmons was retired from Cross Creek Apparel and was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sherry Timmons; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jeannie and Tom Cockrell; four nieces, Marcie Rasgo, Beth Morgan, Jennifer Macisak, and T.J. Lipchinski; his beloved pets Smokey and Poe and his "extended" family at Olympia Restaurant. In addition to his parents, Mr. Timmons was preceded in death by his wife Judy Martin Timmons. A graveside service for Mr. Timmons will be private. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for the love and care given to Jack during his stay there. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 1313 E Pine St., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
