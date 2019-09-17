Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie Tilley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie Tilley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jackie Tilley Obituary

Mr. Jackie Paul Tilley Sr., 75, Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a brief illness. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 10, 1944, to the late Hugh Stanley and Linda Combs Tilley. Mr. Tilley retired from Smith Brothers Trucking, and was of the Baptist faith. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Susan Pyles Tilley of 27 years, and his children, Jackie Paul Tilley Jr. (Jay) and Robin Sechrist, Jessie Tilley, Elizabeth T. Thompson and husband Bobby, John and Brook Tilley; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; special friends Kenny Bedsaul, Sharon and Jerry Hicks and children, Heather, Hannah, and Hermie Hicks. There will not be any formal services or visitation at the funeral home. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Tilley family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jackie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now