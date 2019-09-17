|
Mr. Jackie Paul Tilley Sr., 75, Mount Airy, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a brief illness. He was born in Surry County on Jan. 10, 1944, to the late Hugh Stanley and Linda Combs Tilley. Mr. Tilley retired from Smith Brothers Trucking, and was of the Baptist faith. Left behind to cherish his memories are his wife, Susan Pyles Tilley of 27 years, and his children, Jackie Paul Tilley Jr. (Jay) and Robin Sechrist, Jessie Tilley, Elizabeth T. Thompson and husband Bobby, John and Brook Tilley; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; special friends Kenny Bedsaul, Sharon and Jerry Hicks and children, Heather, Hannah, and Hermie Hicks. There will not be any formal services or visitation at the funeral home. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Tilley family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
