Jacksie Cumby

Mrs. Jacksie Pearl Miller Cumby, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away early Thursday morning, August 6, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital. She was born March 28, 1928, in Guilford County, the daughter of the late Gaither Lee and Pearl Macon Miller. Mrs. Cumby graduated from High Point High School and was instrumental in organizing the first school annual, The Pemican (1945). She graduated from High Point College and UNC-Chapel Hill, and received her Master's Degree from Appalachian State University. Mrs. Cumby enjoyed her time as a teacher, having taught in the Mount Airy City Schools, Surry County Schools, and Guilford County Schools. She was past president of the Mount Airy Women's Club, a member of the Genealogical Association of America, and a member of Central United Methodist Church, where she was active in various church circles. The most important thing to her was being a mother to her two sons. She is survived by two sons, Tommy Cumby and Ben Cumby; her nieces and nephews, Terri Beatty, Jennifer Dean, Katrina Safirstein, and Randy Pace; and her special friend, Sharon Hiatt. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cumby was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Cumby; a sister, Belle Miller Lowe; and a nephew, Gary Pace. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Oakdale Cemetery, with the Rev. Danny Miller officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The Cumby family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her neighbors for all the help through the years. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
