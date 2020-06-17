Jacob Cave

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Jacob Franklin Cave, age 80, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Wednesday, June 17, at Pruitt Health in Elkin. He was born Dec. 18, 1939, in Surry County to the late James Wesley and Nora Marsh Cave. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Cave Bodford and Clarine Cave Sprinkle; brothers, J.B. Cave and Kyle Cave. Mr. Cave was retired from A.T. Williams Oil/WilcoHess after many years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his loving wife, Martha Badgett Cave; daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Barry Fowler; sons and daughters-in-law, Wes and Jill Cave and Shane and Ann Slate; grandchildren, Olivia and Cole Fowler; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shelby and Tom Edwards, Linda and Joe Bill Hemric and Barbara and Eric Davis; brothers and sister-in-law, Roger and Barbara Cave and Joe Cave; several special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, beginning at 11 a.m. at Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church with Reverend Jimmy Newsome officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Little Vine Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bill Branch, 1025 Pratt Road, Ararat, NC 27007.