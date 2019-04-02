Mr. Jacob William Wilson, 27, of Mount Airy, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1991, in Surry County, to George Wilson and Donna Sumner Stanley. He is survived his fiancée, Jessica Bates; his sons, Rylen Wilson and Henley Cockerham; his mother and stepfather, Donna and David Craig Stanley; his father and stepmother, George and Tricia Wilson; two sisters, Cora Stanley and Kyra Stanley; three stepbrothers, Brandon Walton, Jacob Smith, and Honesty Smith; his grandparents, Betty Wilson, Billy Sumner, and Helen Moser; and his great-grandparents, Bill and Georgia Sumner. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leo Wilson. The funeral service will be held Friday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Tommy Slate officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Tracy Cockerham, 8451 West Pine Street, Lowgap, NC 27024, to assist with Rylen and Henley's future education. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.