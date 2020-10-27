1/
James Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Mark Andrews, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Andrews was born in Surry County to the late Joseph Mack Andrews Sr. and Maxine Poole Andrews on Dec. 12, 1944. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him and will be deeply missed. Mr. Andrews proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam conflict. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Martha Allen Andrews; daughters and sons-in law, Kristin Andrews Tilley and Andrew, Kimberly Andrews Johnson and Dan; grandchildren, Drew and Dylan Tilley, Happle, Gray and Ellyson Randolph; brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Mack Andrews Jr. and JoAnn, Shawn Marshall Andrews; mother-in-law, Mary Allen; uncle, Jim Andrews; aunts Lucy Royall and Betty Sue Poole; several nieces and nephews; along with numerous cousins. No formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Mount Airy Youth Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 6353, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved