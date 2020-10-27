James Andrews

James Mark Andrews, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, in Winston-Salem at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Andrews was born in Surry County to the late Joseph Mack Andrews Sr. and Maxine Poole Andrews on Dec. 12, 1944. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all that knew him and will be deeply missed. Mr. Andrews proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam conflict. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Martha Allen Andrews; daughters and sons-in law, Kristin Andrews Tilley and Andrew, Kimberly Andrews Johnson and Dan; grandchildren, Drew and Dylan Tilley, Happle, Gray and Ellyson Randolph; brothers and sister-in-law, Joseph Mack Andrews Jr. and JoAnn, Shawn Marshall Andrews; mother-in-law, Mary Allen; uncle, Jim Andrews; aunts Lucy Royall and Betty Sue Poole; several nieces and nephews; along with numerous cousins. No formal services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Mount Airy Youth Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 6353, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.