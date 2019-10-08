|
DOBSON — James Herbert Armbrister Jr. age 62, arrived at his Heavenly Home, Monday evening, Oct. 7, 2019, while at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 3, 1957, the son of James Herbert Armbrister Sr. and Faye M. Armbrister. Surviving are his parents; his daughters, Mary Anne Spence and husband SFC Tony Spence, and Jessyca Lee Armbrister, and their mother, Linda Sykes; his sons, James Roy Armbrister and Marshall Lee Armbrister, and their mother, Sarah Marshall; and five grandchildren, Josiah Steele, James Andrew, Benjamin Marek, Anna Lynn and Rosalie Joy. The family wishes to express their appreciation for Beverly Vaught, for her caring and support during his extended illness. He was a member of the Max Meadows United Methodist Church and then transferred to Salem United Methodist Church Mount Airy, where he served on the Administrative Board and had most recently attended the Mount Airy Assembly of God Church, participating in the band, playing bass. He attended Wytheville Community College and Surry Community College. After managing Food Lion Stores in Winchester, Short Pump, Virginia, Mount Airy, and King. he became a member of the Mount Airy Police Department in 1994 and became Mount Airy's first Community Officer, where he headed the school resource officers, the DARE program, crime prevention and safety programs. He was also Mount Airy's first bicycle patrolman. After obtaining rank of Lieutenant he was forced to retire June 1, 2012 as result of his cancer. Vowing to continue community service, which he did, he was appointed to fill the remainder of a two-year term as Commissioner at Large on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. Then being elected to serve the present four-year term, which with his illness taking its toll and cutting it short and eliminating his deep desire to be re-elected. He was a member of Granite Masonic Lodge #322 A.F. & A.M. and Gold Prospectors of America. His interest led him to equip a mobile unit to bring interest to young students by visiting schools where they could actually practice their portion of panning. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in the West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019