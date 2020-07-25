Mr. James Curtis Bartley, age 94, of Lowgap, went to his heavenly home, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. Mr. Bartley was born in Surry County on April 2, 1926, to the late Mr. Mack Elbert and Zora Richardson Bartley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bartley was preceded in death by his first wife, Jamalee Killion Bartley, second wife, Polly Lowe Hice Bartley. James was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all that knew him. He owned and operated his sawmill for many years. He was also a faithful member of Roaring Gap Baptist Church, while his health allowed. Left to cherish his memories are his daughters and sons-in-law; Lana Smith and Ray Marshall, Sharon and David Lowe, Donna and John Saylor, Angela and Chuck Fiebernite; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Millalee and the late Elder Earl Johnson; brothers Hassell and Jeanette Bartley, and Virgil and Nancy Bartley. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at Roaring Gap Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Joe Atkins officiating. Anyone that would like to pay their respect may do so at Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy, Monday, July 27, during the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roaring Gap Baptist Church, 1855 Ramey Creek Road, Lowgap, NC 27024. Online Condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.