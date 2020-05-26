James Edward "Jim" Belton, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, May 25, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Belton was born Nov. 27, 1945, in Surry County, the son of the late Robert Edward and Annie Shelton Belton. Jim recently retired from Surry Chemicals Inc. of Mount Airy and was a longtime member of the Mount Airy Youth Foundation Board of Directors. He was also a member of Blue Hollow Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Sharon Lyons Belton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Drew and Jessica Belton and Eric and Ashley Belton; his grandchildren, Jax Belton, Breccan Belton, and Lleyton Belton; his mother-in-law, Helen Carpenter Lyons; and many special aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Mr. Belton was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Randolph Lyons. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private family graveside service will be held at Shelton Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The Belton family will be receiving friends at their home and they have asked everyone to respect social distancing to keep everyone safe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Airy Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 6353, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.