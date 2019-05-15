THOMASVILLE — James Clarence "Whitey" Bowman, age 89, of Thomasville, received his heavenly promotion on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hospice Home of the Piedmont following a lengthy illness. He retired from Guilford County Schools with 23 years of service. Whitey met the love of his life, Elaine, in 1956. Following a whirlwind romance, he popped the question and married in Chesterfield, South Carolina. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. More than once, he said "She saved my life." He is survived by Elaine Vick Bowman of the home, two daughters and spouses, Cheryl (Terry) Jordan of Thomasville and Sunset Beach and Irene (Jason) Kirk of Archdale. Four grandchildren, Brooke Oldham, Casey (John) McLeod, Zac Oldham and Amanda (Chris) Armstrong, Seven great-grandchildren, Abrey, Jacob, Logan, Sammantha, Peyton, Mason and Zoey; sisters, Rowena Hopkins of Ridgeway, Virginia, and Reva (Bill) Thurston of Martinsville, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Bowman was born on Nov. 30, 1929, in The Hollow (Ararat), Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse James and Viola Elizabeth Noonkester Bowman of Ararat, Virginia; five sisters, Virgie, Eunice, Thelma, Lala, Faye; and brother, Nash. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 17, noon at Thomasville Church of God, 1200 West Holly Hill Road, Thomasville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Holly Hill Cemetery, 401 W. Holly Hill Road, Thomasville. J.C. Green Funeral Home & Sons is overseeing arrangements. The family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful staff at Hospice of the Piedmont.