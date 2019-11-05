Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bowman Obituary

ARARAT, VA — Mr. James Elbert Bowman, age 82, of Ararat, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Bowman was born in Patrick County on Feb. 10, 1937, to Muncie Otis and Mildred Ola Montgomery Bowman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Bowman was the owner/operator of Bowman's Garage where he was not only well known for his expert mechanic skills but also his calm demeanor and willingness to help others. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Dorothy Mabe Bowman; a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Lee Beck; a granddaughter, Brandy Gammons, sisters, Rena Bowman, and Lucille Jarrell; a brother and sister-in-law, Herbert "Hub" and Jewel Bowman; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Vestal Vernon Boyd; and a brother-in-law, Gary Jarrell. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at Willis Gap Baptist Church Fellowship Hall by Rev. Tammy Franklin and Rev. Ben Smith, with a time of food and fellowship after the service. Memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017, to Fellowship Church in Ararat, VA, or to Willis Gap Baptist Church, c/o Judy Smith at 178 Dusty Ln, Ararat, VA 24053. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -