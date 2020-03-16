Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
James Landon Branson, 42, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Branson was born May 11, 1977, in Surry County, the younger of two children born to James Raymond and Janet LaVon Branscome Branson. Landon graduated from North Surry High School in 1995. He served as a custodian at Mount Airy City Schools for 15 years and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Daisy Lauren Branson, 13, of the home; a son, James Lee Branson, 14, of the home; his parents, James Raymond and Janet Lavon Branscome Branson of Mount Airy; a sister and brother-in-law, Jaymee and Jeff Chandler of Mount Airy; a nephew, Ethan Chandler of Mount Airy; and his paternal grandmother, Ada Branson of Mount Airy. Landon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Glenn Roy and June Estelle Shockley Branscome; and his paternal grandfather, James Willie Branson. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Pastor Chris Langham officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Lee Branson and Daisy Lauren Branson Educational Fund at State Employees' Credit Union, 805 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
