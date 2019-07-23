Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
For more information about
James Collins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Collins Obituary

James Davis Collins, 65, of Galax, Virginia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. James was born in Galax on August 11, 1953 to Walter Davis and Betty Sue Johnson Collins. In addition to his mother, Betty Bowman, he is survived by his wife, Joyce Savage Collins; daughter, Christy Thomas; step-daughter, Tammy Graham; sons-in-law Chris Thomas and Thomas Graham; and step-granddaughter, Kimberly Bond all of Galax. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Pastor Billy Redd and Pastor Roger Redd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com

Published in Mount Airy News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Download Now