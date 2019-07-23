James Davis Collins, 65, of Galax, Virginia, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. James was born in Galax on August 11, 1953 to Walter Davis and Betty Sue Johnson Collins. In addition to his mother, Betty Bowman, he is survived by his wife, Joyce Savage Collins; daughter, Christy Thomas; step-daughter, Tammy Graham; sons-in-law Chris Thomas and Thomas Graham; and step-granddaughter, Kimberly Bond all of Galax. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Chapel with Pastor Billy Redd and Pastor Roger Redd officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home. A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com