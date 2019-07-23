Mr. James Franklin "J.F." Easter, 77, of Cana, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, Dec. 3, 1941, to the late James and Maude Leonard Easter. He bravely served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Easter attended New Beginnings Church attending faithfully as long as his health permitted. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Mr. Easter is survived by his devoted wife, Penny Easter; a daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Brad Dowell; and a son, Jason Easter; a granddaughter, Braxton Olivia Easter; sisters and a brother-in-law, Fannie Lee Burkhart, Grace and Billy Moore Sr., Bonnie Snow; Betty Jo Boyles, and Joan Creed; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Gail Easter and Wesley and Sherry Easter; several nieces and nephews and an aunt, Kate Leonard Badgett. In addition to his parents, Mr. Easter was preceded in death by a sister, Willie Sue Gregory. A private graveside service will be held at the Spencer-Surratt Family Cemetery. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home, although the family welcomes anyone to visit at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.come.